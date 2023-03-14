From the famous Shiba Inu dog breed of Dogecoin (DOGE) to Elon Musk and /r/WallStreetBros, many people and groups are associated with crypto, the most powerful of which is probably Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping, the president of China, is openly passionate about crypto, even going as far as to introduce an official China crypto token!

After a successful election, Xi Jinping has now begun his third term as president of China, and this is going to have a great impact on Chinese crypto tokens such as Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO). However, will it be able to keep up with the likes of TMS Network (TMSN)? Read on to find out!

Conflux (CFX)

The original idea of blockchain technology was to decentralize finance and destroy financial borders, but it hasn’t quite worked. Conflux (CFX) is a crypto token provider that has recognized something wrong with the industry – despite being a market leader, China is not fairly represented in the crypto industry, and this comes down to interoperability. Conflux (CFX) has recognized this problem, promising a token that is truly open and interoperable for all.

Through its flexible and scalable design, Conflux (CFX) claims to be one of the world’s only true decentralized currencies, and it’s been gaining a lot of hype thanks to these assertions. With Xi Jinping still as enthusiastic about crypto as ever before, Conflux (CFX) should be set out for a fantastic 2023 alongside generally positive market sentiment.

NEO (NEO)

NEO (NEO) is another China-based crypto provider, but unlike Conflux (CFX), which specializes in interoperability and scalable infrastructure, NEO (NEO) instead holds its efforts in facilitating smart contracts. NEO (NEO) smart contracts can be written in an enormous range of programming languages, and have been designed to ensure that Asian crypto providers face no friction when operating with Western tokens.

NEO (NEO) is soon releasing its latest platform version named N3, and alongside Xi Jinping’s ongoing crypto enthusiasm, there’s not much getting in the way of NEO (NEO) in 2023. However, there is one token that will greatly overshadow NEO (NEO), but it’s not based in China – it’s called TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a unified investment platform for crypto and derivatives traders across the world. Much like Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO), TMS Network (TMSN) aims to unify people – in the case of TMS Network (TMSN), it is of experience levels and types. Investors on the TMS Network (TMSN) can trade both crypto and derivatives within the same session, and can all access educational content and investment tools that reflect their experience level.



Whilst TMS Network (TMSN) is not directly associated with China, its FX offerings and approach to unification will open up a lot of doors for the Chinese fintech industry. With its first wave of presales already sold out and $2.5 million of total funds raised, the only thing that could make 2023 better for TMS Network (TMSN) would be if Xi Jinping publicly announced his love for the token!

Final Thoughts

Overall, China is undeniably one of the most important players in the crypto sphere, and it’s a damn shame that they often get left out due to a lack of interoperability between Western and Chinese blockchains. Thankfully, tokens such as Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO) are directly tackling this problem, and with crypto-fanatic Xi Jinping beginning another term as president of China, these tokens should see nothing but positivity in 2023.

However, TMS Network (TMSN) simply stands out due to its accessibility standards and great potential to positively impact the work of Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO). Don’t be a sitting duck though – with the initial stage one presale already sold out, you’re running out of time – get involved in the second stage presale of TMS Network (TMSN) before it’s too late!

