March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

3.9 quake felt in Limassol

By Nick Theodoulou04
Picture shared by the Cyprus Seismological Centre

A 3.9 Magnitude earthquake struck 16km southeast of Paphos at 8:27am on Wednesday, with the quake being felt slightly in Limassol district.

The agriculture ministry’s geological survey department announced the details shortly after as it added that the quake struck at a depth of 28km.

