Innovation and accessibility the aim of Athena project

A local university participates in an Erasmus + funded project aiming to promote inclusivity and integrate accessibility in higher education.

The Assistive Technology, Disability and Inclusive Education Research Unit of the SoScieAtH Centre of Excellence of the European University Cyprus, participates in the Athena project which was kicked off last month with a successful meeting in Brno, Czech Republic.

The meeting brought together project partners from different organisations to collaborate and develop a set of proposals on how it is feasible to integrate the principles of accessibility and universal design into higher education curriculums.

Athena aims to support the Higher Education sector in interconnection, innovation development and improvement of the way it operates in to promote equality and inclusive participation.

The project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ programme and will run for two and a half years.

Together with European University Cyprus, the project involves the European Disability Forum, which coordinates the project, and the partners Johannes Kepler University Linz, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, EURASHE and Masaryk University.

At the meeting the participants discussed the project objectives, timelines, main milestones to guide the methodology of the project in the coming months.

The partners also shared their expertise and knowledge of each other’s responsibilities and tasks.

“The Athena project represents a major step forward in the field of accessibility and inclusion. We are thrilled to have such a talented and dedicated team of experts working together to bring this project to life,” said Marta Rodrigues from EURASHE.

The project team said it will provide continuous updates on its progress over the coming months.

For more information about the Athena project, please contact [email protected] .

