March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineUSAWorld

Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its air space after drone crash

By Reuters News Service00
su27 4372547 1280
File photo: An Su-27 fighter plane

Moscow told Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its air space after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The U.S. military said the incident was caused by a mid-air collision after two Russian Su-27 fighter planes approached one of its MQ-9 Reaper drones on a reconnaissance mission over international waters.

The fighters harassed the drone and poured fuel on it, before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea, Washington said.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” said James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. air forces in Europe.

Moscow denied the aircraft had collided and said the drone had crashed after “sharp manoeuvres”. It said the drone had flown close to its air space with its transponders off, and that Russia had scrambled fighters to identify it.

In a statement published on the website of the U.S. embassy in Washington early on Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the U.S. drone had “deliberately and provocatively” approached Russian air space.

“The unacceptable activity of the U.S. military in the close proximity to our borders is a cause for concern,” he said. “They gather intelligence, which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory.”

“Let us ask a rhetorical question: if, for example, a Russian strike drone appeared near New York or San Francisco, how would the U.S. Air Force and Navy react?” he said, calling on Washington to “stop making sorties near the Russian borders”.

The United States conducts regular surveillance flights in international air space in the region. It has supported Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military aid but says its troops have not become directly engaged in the war.

Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said it was a “very sensitive stage in this conflict because it really is the first direct contact that the public knows about between the West and Russia.”

 

Related Posts

US senators target Saudi Arabia’s human rights record

Reuters News Service

Soggy California drenched anew as Nor’easter buries New England, New York

Reuters News Service

US says Russian jet caused spy drone crash over Black Sea, Moscow denies collision

Reuters News Service

SVB collapse unleashes Treasury volatility, whiplashing investors

Reuters News Service

Putin says Germany remains “occupied”

Reuters News Service

UK to announce 4 billion pound boost for childcare in England – Guardian

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign