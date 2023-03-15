March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warning over firecrackers

By Nick Theodoulou00
firecrackers
Fie photo

Firecrackers are neither toys nor are they a tradition, the police stated on Wednesday as they announced heightened clampdown efforts in the lead-up to Easter.

The warning came shortly after officers remanded three people who were found with 96,000 firecrackers.

The force said that they are reminding shopkeepers that selling firecrackers is illegal, while emphasising that homemade firecrackers are also very dangerous.

“Unfortunately there have been many cases where young people suffered serious injuries or even died as a result of using firecrackers,” the police said.

The announcement added that increased patrols will take place ahead of Easter, also targeting locations frequently used in the bonfire celebrations where teens often stockpile large piles of wood.

 

Related Posts

Price increases have brought Cypriot consumers to their knees says union

Gina Agapiou

Arrested naked man attacks officers

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus impacted by Thursday’s Greece airport strike

Nick Theodoulou

Man given three-years in prison for fatal car accident

Antigoni Pitta

Rosemary DiCarlo in Cyprus to discuss stalled Cyprob negotiations

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested over alleged crypto scam

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign