Rosemary DiCarlo in Cyprus to discuss stalled Cyprob negotiations

President Nikos Christodoulides met with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo on Wednesday, in efforts to find a way forward in stalled Cyprus problem negotiations.

Speaking after the meeting, DiCarlo said that she expressed the support of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is finding a solution to the Cyprus problem.

She added that she had an excellent meeting with Christodoulides.

“I congratulated him on his election to the position and I wished him success during his term,” she said.

The UN official said that they talked extensively about the Cyprus problem, reiterating Guterres support to finding a solution.

Commenting on her up coming meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at 12pm, she said that they will discuss the way forward further.

DiCarlo is accompanied by the UN Special Representative in Cyprus and Unficyp chief Colin Stewart.

Present at the meeting from Christodoulides’ side are Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, the Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, the government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the head of the president’s diplomatic office Marilena Raouna, and the director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos.

DiCarlo will meet with Tatar at 12pm at ‘presidential palace’ in the north.

At 3pm, the UN official is expected to open an exhibit at Ledra Palace depicting the role of women in Cyprus talks, where Christodoulides’ wife Philippa will be present.

DiCarlo will later visit the committee of missing persons (CMP).

On Thursday, she is expected to visit the buffer zone in Nicosia, and then take a helicopter ride from Nicosia to Famagusta along the green line.

In Famagusta, she will meet with the Slovakian peacekeepers stationed in the city, and then she will visit Varosha.

Later, she will meet with the bicommunal youth group.

On Friday, she will head to New York, in preparation for a trip to Brussels next week with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.