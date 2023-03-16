Cyprus Business Now

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli on Wednesday met with Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides, during which they touched on matters related to the Cypriot shipping sector.

The Limassol mayor congratulated Hadjimanoli on her recent appointment to the role and invited her to a future event held to be held at city hall for a more in-depth conversation on how the municipality can deepen its collaborative relationship with the ministry.

During the two-hour meeting, Nicolaides and Hadjimanoli also discussed the Limassol Municipality’s participation in the EU Cities Mission initiative.

The Cities Mission involve local authorities, citizens, businesses, investors as well as regional and national authorities in order to deliver 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030.

The initiative also seeks to ensure that these cities will act as experimentation and innovation hubs to enable all European cities to follow suit by 2050.

What is more, the two also touched on other issues, including the organisation of the Maritime Cyprus Conference, the operation of the Innovation Centre, and the promotion of the Blue Economy, as well as further supporting Limassol’s role as a shipping and cruise hub.

The Cyprus-Greece Business Association on Wednesday welcomed the joint decision by Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to form a new high bilateral council to further promote cooperation between the two countries.

As stated in an announcement by the association, this decision will contribute to even closer cooperation between the two countries and will allow the undertaking of joint initiatives in many matters of common interest and mutual benefit.

“Living in an era of instability and great challenges, the union between entities in Cyprus and Greece can only bring benefits for all,” the association said, noting that this can take place in energy and economic matters, among others.

“The Cyprus-Greece Business Association, which promotes the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, congratulates Christodoulides and Mitsotakis who, with their decisions, launch unified policies and practices for all,” the association added.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, March 15 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 104.95 points at 13:41 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 3.06 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 63.41 points, representing a drop of 3.06 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €423,968.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes fell by 3.66 per cent, 0.04 per cent and 2.63 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-5.07 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-4.71 per cent), Logicom (+0.93 per cent), Salamis Tours (no change), and Demetra (-2.75 per cent).