March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus put forward five nominations for intangible cultural heritage list

By Jonathan Shkurko00
unesco list, unesco intangible, cyprus products

Cyprus has submitted five new nominations to the Unesco list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to an announcement of the Cypriot national committee of Unesco after a meeting that took place on March 8.

The nominations concern the Loukoumi Geroskipou – a type of Cypriot delight – the Cypriot wine and the traditional recipes of ‘moughra’, a jellified cauliflower dish, and ‘krambosoupa’, a cabbage soup, as far as food items are concerned.

The remaining two nominations regard the cultural events of ‘Poulaki’ and ‘Vasilis’, and the ‘Ayia Irini Megalomartiras’ festival.

An intangible cultural heritage is a practice, representation, expression, knowledge, or skill considered by Unesco to be part of a place’s cultural heritage.

Buildings, historic places, traditional dishes, monuments and artifacts are cultural property. Intangible heritage also consists of nonphysical intellectual wealth, such as folklore, customs, beliefs, traditions, knowledge, and language.

Related Posts

Police discover stash of 300,000 illegal fireworks

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus recorded 14 flu-related deaths this winter

Nikolaos Prakas

Fire Service exercise at Larnaca airport

Jonathan Shkurko

Company car GPS nabs thief

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish opposition leader in north to meet earthquake victims’ families

Nikolaos Prakas

Over 70 per cent of housing scheme applications eligible for loans

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign