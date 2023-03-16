March 16, 2023

Fire Service exercise at Larnaca airport

The Fire Service on Thursday carried out an emergency exercise at the Larnaca airport aviation fuelling system (LAFS) headquarters, during which firefighters had to respond to a simulated fuel leak from a tanker and various other scenarios.

Speaking after the exercise, which was executed successfully, Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said LAFS is classified as a high-risk location due to the large presence of liquid fuel.

“This exercise needs to be carried out regularly to test our firefighters’ preparedness,” he said.

In addition to control the leak, firefighters also had to rescue injured people during the simulated scenario.

“These kind of exercises are very important and need to take place before the summer season,” Kettis added.

In addition to testing firefighters, the exercise was also useful to detect any eventual fault of the emergency facilities at LAFS.

 

