March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in western Arizona

By Reuters News Service048
File photo

A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday evening, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no immediate reports of spills after the derailment in Mohave County, near the border with California and Nevada, NYT said.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and BNSF Railway have been notified and are investigating the matter, according to FOX10, a local FOX News affiliate.

The sheriff’s office, NTSB, and BNSF did not immediately repsond to Reuters requests for comment

The derailment of a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern NSC.N in February released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment around the town of East Palestine in Ohio, prompting a lawsuit from the state and probes from the NTSB.

