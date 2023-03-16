March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in glass manufacturing factory

By Nick Theodoulou0240
A 57-year-old man, identified as Stavros Joakim, died early on Thursday morning in a labour accident at a glass manufacturing plant in the Aradippou industrial zone.

Charis Hadjiyiasemi, Larnaca police spokesman, said that: “At about 9:30am, Larnaca officials were informed of the labour accident.”

He explained how officers were told that a glass pane shattered while being moved by workers and as a result Joakim was fatally injured.

“The 57-year-old was transported to Larnaca general hospital by ambulance where doctors at the scene confirmed his death,” Hadjiyiasemi said.

He concluded that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

