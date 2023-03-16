March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two new helicopters for Akrotiri base

By Jonathan Shkurko00
heli3
The Puma from 33Squadron in Akrotiri practises winching over the bases cliffs

Officials from the British base in Akrotiri on Wednesday flew a Puma HC2 military helicopter over the sea during a life-saving emergency response exercise.

Two new additions to the single Puma HC2 helicopter stationed in Cyprus landed on the island on February 10.

The base can now count on three Puma helicopters, according to a tweet published by RAF Benson, a Royal Air Force station located near Benson, in South Oxfordshire.

The station is home to the RAF’s fleet of Westland Puma HC2 support helicopters, used primarily for the transportation of troops and equipment.

