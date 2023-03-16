March 16, 2023

Union voices concern over Hadjiyiannis’ appointment as deputy culture minister

By Nick Theodoulou00
Deputy culture minister: Michalis Hadjiyiannis
The appointment of one of Cyprus’ most famous pop singers, Michalis Hadjiyiannis, as deputy culture minister was criticised on Thursday by the Pancyprian professional artists union (Pasynek).

The union said that it has received many complaints by their members over the appointment, with Pasynek adding that it “understands and is listening to their concerns”.

Hadjiyiannis – perhaps the most prominent member of the new cabinet, having sold about 3,500,000 records – received a barrage of teasing comments on social media. A frequent joke became that he “handed in a CD instead of a CV”.

But Pasynek stated it is not arguing that Hadjiyiannis is incapable or does not have good intentions, but that its concerns are centred on his long absence from Cyprus.

Indeed, Hadjiyiannis explained that he first met President Nikos Christodoulides during his time in Athens, becoming friends from then on.

Christodoulides was forced to defend Hadjiyiannis’ appointment when asked by a journalist why incumbent Yiannis Toumazis was not given time to finish the work he had started.

The new president said the members of the current cabinet had all publicly stated they did not want to be involved in the new cabinet. “You understand that when someone publicly makes such a statement, I have to respect it,” Christodoulides said.

