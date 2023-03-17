March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ireland to assist CMP in improving investigation techniques

By Jean Christou00
Irish Minister of State for Law Reform discusses cooperation with CMP

Ireland’s Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne on Friday visited the anthropological lab of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) to discuss cooperation initiatives.

The minister was accompanied by the Commissioner of the Garda Siochana (Irish Police) Andrew Harris and the Ambassador of Ireland to Cyprus Connor Long.

The Irish officials were in Cyprus as part of the St Patrick’s Day events.

According to an announcement from the CMP, its members reiterated their deep appreciation to Ireland for its long-standing financial contribution to its operations.

They also discussed the scope and nature of the training that the Irish Police will undertake to assist the CMP in improving its investigation techniques and information management.

The next step will be a thorough needs assessment mission by a senior Irish investigation officer in the coming months.

The CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.

