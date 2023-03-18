March 18, 2023

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation issues open call for collaborators

Open calls to up-and-coming artists, science teams and educators are now up and running at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, which is planning a series of actions regarding the Faneromeni 23 Arts Festival, and series of events Moments at the Museum 23. The proposals must promote Intangible Cultural Heritage combined with art music, theatre, dance, performing and video and must be submitted by April 19.

Faneromeni 23 Arts Festival

Following the previous years’ success, with the collaboration of embassies in Cyprus as well as local and foreign artists, the foundation is looking for interesting ways to approach history and tradition by combining various arts in a celebration set to run for four months in the centre of the old city.

The events, within the framework of Faneromeni 23 Arts Festival, have to be related to the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation collections and museums promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage combined with performing art, local knowledge and traditional skills.

Series of events Moments at the Museum 23

This series, taking place at the foundation’s two museums, aims to give the public the opportunity to acquire new experiences by getting up close and personal with the exhibits of the museums’ collections. Musical, theatrical and other performances, poetry soirees, activities for children, as well as many other activities will be held, laying the foundation for a special voyage through knowledge and interaction.

 

For more information about the application procedure interested applicants can visit the website www.boccf.org or contact the foundation via email [email protected]

 

