March 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two remanded after mob injures two

By Nick Theodoulou0401
police34
File photo

Two men were remanded on Saturday after a mob of 40 people armed with bats and iron bars in Yermasogeia attacked two others while they were in their car last Friday.

Police later managed to arrest two of the suspects, who were taken to Limassol district court on Saturday and remanded for four days, facing charges of rioting and causing injury by assault.

The investigating officers explained that on the night of March 10 the gang of 40 people attacked and injured two men, aged 31 and 43.

The victims suffered head injuries and were taken to Limassol A&E and were discharged soon after.

Officers at the scene of the attack sought to arrest the perpetrators but the group managed to escape.

The Cyprus Mail previously reported that the incident took place outside a pub and the car in which the victims were sat was also extensively damaged.

