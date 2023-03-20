March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car completely destroyed in Larnaca arson

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A car was completely destroyed in an arson attack in Aradippou, Larnaca, police said on Monday.

According to the Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, at around 3am on Monday a fire broke out in a vehicle that was parked outside an apartment building in Aradippou.

The 32-year-old woman and owner of the vehicle that was burnt lives in the apartment building at the time of the fire.

At the scene, police and the fire service investigated, who found where the blaze had started, and collected evidence.

Hadjiyiasemi said that the owner was questioned, and she gave some insight into the motives.

Police are continuing their investigations.

