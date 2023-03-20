Epic volunteers plant trees, upgrade Ayia Napa area

True to its commitment to green growth and respect for the environment, Epic, in collaboration with the Department of Forests and the Cyprus Forest Association, recently participated in the planting of 200 saplings in an area of Ayia Napa.
On February 22, 2023, volunteers from all of the company’s departments put their work aside for a while and took part in planting trees in a degraded area in Ayia Napa. Their efforts contributed to the reforestation of the area and the creation of a new small forest that will significantly improve biodiversity and protect adjacent human activities, as well as beautify the area.
Epic CEO Thanos Chronopoulos noted that every tree planted represented a step closer to saving the planet.
“Effectively addressing the risk of climate change is something that concerns us all, both collectively and individually,” he pointed out. “At Epic, fully assuming our role, we are reducing our ecological footprint by applying green energy technologies, while, at the same time, developing appropriate synergies and actions that support collective efforts, such as this particular afforestation.”
Protecting the environment is top of Epic’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda, with the company aiming to play a significant role in actions to accelerate the changes needed to reverse climate change, and bequeath a better planet to future generations. In this context, Epic has embedded ESG into all its activities, from its internal processes, to its products and services, given that sustainable development is part of every modern and competitive company’s day-to-day concerns.
An important pillar of Epic’s ESG actions is the adoption of hybrid systems for the power supply of its Mobile Telephony Base Stations, with the aim of reducing fuel and promoting renewable energy sources. The hybrid system used by Epic combines renewable energy (photovoltaic systems) technology with energy storage technology (a state-of-the-art battery system). Thanks to its investment in renewable energy to power its Mobile Telephony Base Stations, Epic has achieved a reduction in emissions of more than 70 per cent. The company’s long-term goal is to wean itself off oil usage and replace it with green energy.
Envisioning a greener future with greater respect for the planet, Epic will continue to keep the same environmental sensitivity at the forefront of green developments.