Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) face deep falls in price, investors shift focus to presale Tokens, like TMS Network (TMSN)

In the world of cryptocurrencies, the market is constantly shifting and changing. Recently, two popular coins, Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have faced significant price drops. As a result, investors are now turning their attention to other potential investment opportunities, particularly presale tokens like TMS Network (TMSN).

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the recent developments of Solana (SOL) and SHIB and explore why TMS Network (TMSN) may be a more attractive option for investors.

TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in the first phase of its presale, and investors are eagerly looking forward to the launch of this innovative project. The TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform that allows users to trade fiat currencies (forex) using cryptocurrencies.

This platform operates on a decentralized network, which means there are no intermediaries involved, resulting in lower fees on purchases or remittances. In addition, TMS Network (TMSN) features the best-in-class trading tools and educational programs for its users.

The benefits that TMS Network (TMSN) offers to traders and investors make it an appealing option. The platform is designed to enable fast and secure transactions, with the aim of creating a more efficient trading environment.

The TMS Network (TMSN) token is an ERC-20 token, and it is used to pay fees during transactions. Holders of the TMS Network (TMSN) token have access to exclusive features, such as early access to new trading tools and educational programs.

TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised $500K in its presale phase 1, and investors are excited about the potential of this project. The platform is expected to launch soon, and analysts predict that the TMS Network (TMSN) token will experience a significant price increase once it goes live.

Solana (SOL)

Following the collapse of FTX crypto exchange in November 2022, Solana (SOL) coin faced a significant decline in value. However, in recent times, Solana (SOL) has made a relative comeback, surging from $8.39 on 29 December to reach its peak at $26.93 on 20 February 2023. Despite the revival, there is still some doubt about Solana (SOL)’s performance.

Solana (SOL)’s woes began when its value plummeted by almost half in less than 24 hours as the market panicked over the proposed takeover of FTX (FTT) exchange by Binance (BNB). Solana (SOL) further shrank when Binance decided to pull out of the deal, leading to a total crash of nearly 70% from $38 to below $13.

Solana (SOL)’s ties to FTX played a significant role in its predicament. In fact, Solana (SOL) faced a significant setback when Solana revealed that it had $1m worth of assets trapped in FTX after the exchange’s collapse on 14 November 2022.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

In November of 2021, the crypto market was rattled as Bitcoin hit its all-time high and then quickly crashed. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the many coins affected, entering a downtrend that lasted until June of 2022. During this time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost a staggering 91% of its value.

To reach the June 2022 price levels, Shiba Inu (SHIB) had to retest the same price point where it consolidated before completing its bull run in 2021. Since then, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been consolidating, which is good news for investors. The even better news is that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has broken out of its downtrend, but it’s important to note that further downside is still possible for Shiba Inu (SHIB).

In contrast to these fluctuations, TMS Network (TMSN) has an admirable stability, with a clear use case and is designed to address the needs of traders and investors. TMS Network’s unique selling point lies in its ability to allow users to trade forex using crypto without intermediaries, resulting in lower fees on purchases and remittances. Furthermore, TMS Network offers the best-in-class trading tools and educational programs for its users, making it an attractive option for traders and investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Solana and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are facing challenges, presale tokens like TMS Network (TMSN) are gaining traction among investors. TMS Network’s unique features and strong team make it an attractive investment opportunity for traders and investors looking to get in on the ground floor of a promising project.

DISCLAIMER