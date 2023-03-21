March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Main

Christodoulides pardons 75 inmates

By Antigoni Pitta01
Authorities have struggled to control mobile phone usage in the prisons

Seventy-five prisoners are being released after receiving pardons from President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday.

The pardons will see the prisoners’ sentences reduced to a quarter, but it will exclude those who have been convicted of drug trafficking and supply offences, sexual offences, murder, and child abuse offences.

The announcement came ten days after the prisoners’ rights protection association issued a statement on social media, claiming they had been kept in the dark about whether the new president would be sticking to the tradition of granting pardons.

The president can grant parsons every year on holidays like New Year’s Day, Easter, as well as on the anniversary of the Republic or the election of the president.

“For the past two months, our association has been trying to get a clear answer from people in charge, but was unsuccessful despite our written letters, messages, promises and other information,” a statement issued on March 11 said.

Pointing out that presidential pardons were granted after the 2018 elections, the statement threatened with measures and protests from prisoners and their families if the tradition was not kept up this year.

“We must not forget or ignore that children and families are all affected by government decisions that violate the principle of equality and the safeguarding of the law,” it said.

Last Thursday, a representative from the association, along with their lawyer Alexandros Clerides attended a meeting with presidential office head Charalambos Charalambous, where they discussed the matter in anticipation of an official announcement, which was finally made on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Some suppliers point finger at UK grocers over salad shortages

Reuters News Service

Italy bans US-based AI chatbot Replika from using personal data

Reuters News Service

Health minister averts pharmacy strike

Staff Reporter

Smart meter installation date delayed

Iole Damaskinos

Police reject claims of mishandling fighting in Limassol on Sunday (update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

TV show we love: Maestro in Blue

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign