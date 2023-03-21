March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus-Lebanon leaders underline bilateral ties

By Gina Agapiou00
ΠτΔ – Συνάντηση και γεύμα με Πρωθυ

Cyprus stands by the people of Lebanon, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday, highlighting the excellent bilateral relations of the two countries.

He was speaking after meeting Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati at the presidential palace, when he assured that Cyprus supports its neighbour within the EU as well.

Referring to the excellent relations between the two states, the Cypriot president expressed the desire to further strengthen them.

The Lebanese prime minister also highlighted the long-standing relations of friendship and the close ties that link the two countries.

He then congratulated Christodoulides on his election as president.

