Limassol welcomes two creative workshops

Crafty workshops are on! Artists around the island are sharing the processes behind their craft by hosting creative workshops that invite participants to get familiar with art processes. In the coming weeks, Limassol will host two exciting workshops that will dive deep into cyanotype printing and paper marbling with bookbinding.
Cyanotype and Book Binding Workshop
Coming up first is a workshop by artist Leni Loizou at Meltemi Creative Areas on Saturday and Sunday that will introduce participants to the photographic printing method of cyanotypes. Using a mix of chemicals and light exposure, cyanotype printing results in images in blue tonal variations. Loizou’s workshop will begin on day one printing images on canvas which will be later used as the cover of the book participants will make. The printing will either be made by using available images or leaves and flowers so that participants can create their own design.
Once the image is printed and dried, day two will be all about bookbinding and the steps it takes to create a book from start to finish. No previous experience is needed to join the workshop though spots are limited and reservations will work on a first-come, first-served basis.
Marbling and Bookbinding Workshop
Then on April 2, two creatives will join forces to share their craft. Christina of Miss Marble studio will give a brief history of paper marbling, the technical do’s and don’t’s and how this mesmerising effect is created. Then, Marina of Pinna Nobilis Bookworks will take participants through the process of using the marbled papers to make a long stitch notebook.
Starting at 10am and continuing after lunch, the workshop at the Pinna Nobilis studio will demonstrate how marbling and bookbinding have gone hand in hand and what their traditional processes are like. Students will each leave with their handmade long stitch book covered with their own marbled paper as well as any additional marbled papers left over from the morning. Time to get crafty then and Nicosia creatives, fear not, the workshop will also take place in the capital. On April 1, Koroues Studio will host Marina and Christina as they teach those in Nicosia the art of marbling and bookbinding.
Cyanotype and Book Binding Workshop
Two-day workshop with artist Leni Loizou. March 25-26. Meltemi Creative Areas, Limassol. 11am-3pm. €120. Tel: 99-752167
Marbling and Bookbinding Workshop
Full-day workshop by Miss Marble studio and Pinna Nobilis Bookworks. April 1. Koroues Studio, Nicosia. April 2. Pinna Nobilis Bookworks, Limassol. 10am. €120. In English or Greek. For reservations message @missmarble_studio on Instagram or Facebook