March 21, 2023

Man caught in Paphos with forty-four keys

By Staff Reporter
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man for possession of stolen property and illegal drugs.

According to Paphos head of CID, Michalis Nicolaou, traffic police stopped the vehicle driven by the man on Tombs of the Kings Avenue, shortly before 3 am.

In the ensuing search, police found a handmade half-smoked cannabis cigarette, as well as 44 keys of various types, for which the suspect was unable to give adequate explanation.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged in writing, to be summoned before court at a later date. He continues to be detained for stolen property possession while the investigation continues.

