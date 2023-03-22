March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides to meet with EU figureheads in Brussels

By Jonathan Shkurko074
President Nikos Christodoulides the memorial service for the former president Spyros Kyprianou
File photo

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to have meetings with several European Union figureheads in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of the European Council Summit on March 23 and 24.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the President will also hold talks with other EU heads of state or government and take part in the European People’s Party summit to be held on Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by the President’s office, Christodoulides is set to meet the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen at 1pm, followed by a lunch with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He will then meet the meet with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at 5.30pm, prior to giving an interview to Euronews.

On Thursday, Christodoulides is scheduled for bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and with the European People’s Party President Manfred Weber.

Afterwards, he will participate in the European Council meeting, during which he will also attend a lunch with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Friday, the President will have separate meetings with the France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Christodoulides will be accompanied in Brussels by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis. the Director of the President’s Office Marilena Raouna and the director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos will also make the trip.

Related Posts

Motorcyclist charged with illegal firearm possession

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus makes investment case to Middle Eastern firms

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The perils of living ‘the Christian life’

Theo Panayides

European Artistic Craft Days come to old Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Two people arrested on suspicion of stealing AC units

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign