Cyprus makes investment case to Middle Eastern firms

Invest Cyprus, the national investment promotion agency, on Wednesday announced that it recently hosted two successful events in Amman and Beirut aimed at attracting tech companies to Cyprus, as well as another event in Cairo that focused on attracting family offices, wealth management firms, and investors to the country.

The events were attended by more than 50 high-profile delegates each, including entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, and executives from the tech and finance industries.

During the events, Invest Cyprus showcased the investment opportunities that Cyprus offers, highlighting its strategic location, competitive tax regime, and business-friendly environment.

Attendees were given a comprehensive overview of the advantages of relocating and doing business in Cyprus, including access to a highly skilled workforce, low operating costs, and access to the EU market.

Moreover, special emphasis was also given to the country’s fast-growing tech sector and the government’s commitment to supporting and nurturing innovative companies.

Shadi Karam, an institutional investor in Cyprus for many years, shared his experience with the participants.

“When I am asked what attracts me to Cyprus, it takes me a while to sift through the many fascinating allures of the island, but I invariably answer: It’s the people,” Karam said.

“Why the people? Because they embody the unique mix of Western rigour and the charm of the laid-back nonchalance of the neighbouring Orient; a mix that permeates every facet of Cypriot life and makes for a friendly and efficient business environment as well as a cocoon of quality living,” he added.

The event in Cairo was attended by representatives from family offices, private equity funds, banks, leading local law firms, and wealth management firms, who had the opportunity to hear about Cyprus’ advantages as a destination for family offices to set up operations and identify investment opportunities.

During that event, Invest Cyprus highlighted the country’s tax-efficient environment, advanced legal framework, and professional services sector.

Invest Cyprus acting CEO Marios Tannousis expressed his satisfaction with the success of the events and the level of interest they subsequently generated.

“Cyprus offers an unparalleled combination of advantages for tech companies and wealth management firms,” Tannousis said.

“All three countries have long been key markets for Cyprus and we aim to further enhance the business and investment relationships with all of them,” he added.

What is more, Tannousis said that the agency is committed to supporting investors in making the most of these opportunities.

“We look forward to welcoming more companies to Cyprus and continuing to build our partnerships in a region with thriving prospects for further collaboration,” Tannousis concluded.