March 22, 2023

EIT Digital Venture Programme open for tech ideas from Cyprus

By Panis Pieri
The EIT Digital Venture Programme East Balkans edition announced this week the launch of a regional programme to support the establishment of new ventures in Greece, Cyprus and North Macedonia.

The selected teams will receive financial support of up to €25,000 in 3 stages from Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to incorporation up to finding a first investor. The programme also offers an 8-week online pre-acceleration programme.

Some of the benefits of joining the programme include financial support of up to €25,000, expert help to develop your MVP, establish your deep tech venture and get business development help from top international experts.

The Venture Programme takes you from idea to investment within less than a year. The ambitious trajectory takes entrepreneurs with a brilliant idea to build a technical MVP, test it in the market and raise additional funding.

The East Balkans edition of the programme is designed and implemented by Found.ation.

The deadline for submissions is April 16, 2023. Shortlisted teams will be required to take part in a video conference interview.

The selected teams will take part in an online 2-day Bootcamp, in May and they will go through an 8-week virtual mentoring phase provided by experienced mentors.

In early July 2023, the teams will have to present their progress and pitch on a Demo Day.

The programme is looking for multidisciplinary teams of at least two individuals with an innovative business idea, PoC or prototype in the fields of Digital Industry, Digital Tech, Digital Wellbeing, Digital Finance or Digital Cities.

Furthermore, only teams who have not yet established their company as a legal entity can apply.

To sum up, all participating teams commit to giving 5 per cent equity to EIT Digital after incorporation independent of the stage they reach in the Venture Programme.

Find more information and registration details here.

