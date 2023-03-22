March 22, 2023

Eurobank rewards eco-friendly students

Primary school students and schools have been rewarded for their innovation and teamwork after creating eco-friendly products.

Eurobank Cyprus organised a special event to reward primary school students and their schools for fostering a culture of teamwork, innovative thinking and young entrepreneurship, with an emphasis on innovation, on March 13 at the bank’s headquarters in Nicosia.

As part of the event, students of the Livadia and Agios Athanasios second primary schools were awarded for their distinction in the Mind Reset student competition of Junior Achievement.

The winning team of the competition, “IncrEDIBLE alternatives”,composed of students from Livadia elementary school, created biodegradable, edible food wrappings made from gelatin and water called “WrapBites”. The Bath2Wash team, which is composed of students from Agios Athanasios secondary school, took second place in the competition, creating an original biodegradable liquid and solid soap packaging.

As part of the event, the students from the two schools had the opportunity to present the innovative and environmentally friendly products they created before bank officials.

Eurobank Cyprus also presented a symbolic amount of money to the students at both primary schools as a reward for their efforts.

In his address during the event, the CEO of Eurobank Cyprus, Michael Louis, congratulated the students and teachers and stressed the importance the Bank attaches to the promotion of innovative thinking, youth entrepreneurship and environmental awareness.

