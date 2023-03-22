March 22, 2023

Man arrested for possession of burglary tools

Police in Paphos arrested a 32-year-old man for illegal possession of burglary tools.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, the man was stopped for a routine check while driving his car neat Chlorakas on Tuesday night.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found several burglary tools, for which the man could not give a satisfactory explanation. Among the items, there were also a bat and a few arrows.

Furthermore, he was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s licence and under the influence of alcohol.

The man was arrested and taken to the nearest police station.

