March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos mayor withdraws from Disy race

By Nikolaos Prakas00
paphos mayor, Phedonas Phedonos
File photo: Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of Disy deputy party leader, he said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The final day to enter the running for the vice-presidency of the party and the deputy leaderships of the party will be April 4, Disy had said.

Elections for these positions will be held on May 6.

“Through my contacts with ordinary members as well as officials of the party, I found out the great anxiety that exists for Disy to remain united and to return as a party to a course of reconstruction and reorganisation so that it can play a leading role in the coming years,” Phedonos said. “What has happened in recent years mainly behind closed doors but sometimes in public has created a very difficult political environment in Disy.”

He added that since he is not used to hiding truths and that running would cost him personally, he decided to withdraw from the running for any party office in the current political situation.

“I believe that the political climate within Disy as it stands today does not allow all truths to be heard and the option of appeasement and small scale management is what will prevail,” he added.

He called on the party to make substantial changes following the elections, and to serve the public interest.

 

