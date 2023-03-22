March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternational

UBS buys back nearly $3 billion in bonds issued under a week ago

By Reuters News Service01
file photo: logos of ubs and credit suisse banks are seen in zurich
REUTERS/Moritz Hager/File Photo

UBS Group (UBSG.S) said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it issued less than a week ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.

The bonds in question, senior unsecured bail-in notes that were issued on March 17, include the 1.5 billion-euro 4.625 per cent fixed rate note due March 2028 and the 1.25 billion-euro 4.750 per cent fixed rate notes due March 2032, UBS said in a statement.

Since its government-backed rescue of Credit Suisse, UBS has seen the value of its shares and bonds gyrate wildly. UBS stock fell by as much as 17 per cent after markets opened on Monday, only to close 35 per cent higher than those lows the following day.

The yield on its 7 per cent additional tier dollar bond – a form of bail-in note – jumped to a record 29.8 per cent at one point on Tuesday, from below 10 per cent just a week ago, according to Refinitiv data. Those bonds were last yielding 18.7 per cent.

Part of the rescue package for Credit Suisse involved the company writing down to zero the value of $16 billion in AT1 bonds, meaning those bondholders got nothing, while equity holders at least got the value of the share offer.

UBS shares were last flat on the day at 19.42 Swiss francs ($21.05), having risen by as much as 3.6 per cent in very early trading. ($1 = 0.9285 euros)

($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)

Related Posts

Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says ‘bail-in’ system worked

Reuters News Service

Cypriot high school students create Alnstein, a robot powered by ChatGPT

Panis Pieri

Cyprus makes investment case to Middle Eastern firms

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Crypto experts predicting rallies for Avalanche (AVAX), Aptos (APT), and TMS Network (TMSN), here’s what you need to know to 10x your investment

CM Guest Columnist

UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4 per cent in February

Reuters News Service

Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign