2023 ‘Christodoula March’ fundraising events announced

For the 48th consecutive year, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and the Bank of Cyprus are organising the Christodoula March, the largest campaign to raise awareness on cancer-related issues in Cypriot society.

The Christodoula March will take place on Sunday April 9 at 10.30am, from all cities. In Nicosia, the march will begin from the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre. In Limassol the march will begin at Molos (Yellow Café). In Larnaca the march will start at Finikoudes. In Famagusta, the march will start at Deryneia town hall. Finally, in Paphos the march will begin from its town hall.

The Christodoula March will be accompanied by Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society fundraisers from March 27-April 9, with donation collecting at various locations and a roadside fundraiser on April 6.

As a loyal ally of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for 25 years, the Bank of Cyprus has always stood by the Association, and dynamically and substantially supports its every action. The campaign is supported by the lender’s SupportCY network, while BoC’s Antamivi Card Reward Scheme also backs the work of the Association, donating €0.05 from every transaction of the businesses in the Reward Scheme to its cause.

At a press conference to announce the Christodoula March, Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association Chairman of the Board, Dr. Adamos Adamou, stressed that the evolution of medicine, prevention and early diagnosis now allow us to reject terms such as ‘incurable disease’ or ‘terminal disease’ when talking about cancer.

“Many cancers can be cured and patients, while they will be going through a difficult journey, what they need is, is for us to be there, by their side, with respect, love and care,” he said.

“That’s why this year our campaign messages are changing; that’s why we invite everyone to be there – to be there at the Christodoula March. To be there for cancer patients. To be there for the Health Professionals who tirelessly provide valuable support services,” he continued. “Be there, with us, supporting the charitable work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.”

In his own address, BoC Deputy CEO & Chief of Business Operations Dr. Charis Pouangare, stressed that “our concern for the issues of patients with cancer does not begin today, neither does it end on April 9, 2023 with the Christodoula March”. Rather, he noted that “our offer and support is consistent and continuous,” adding that “we stand by you in this fight against cancer”.

Continuing, Deputy CEO Pouangare added that: “the common goal through this campaign is to inform and raise awareness of the world about the disease of cancer, and, of course, to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society financially, in order to continue to upgrade and offer free services to every cancer patient at Nicosia’s Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre, and Limassol’s Evagoreio Palliative Care Centre”.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the Christodoula March, further actions are planned, with the support of various communities, institutions and volunteer groups, including:

Nicosia

Sunday April 2, 2023 | 10.30am – 5.30pm

Fun Day at the Nicosia Mall: a charity event for the whole family with activities for children, food and drinks.

Sunday April 2, 2023 | 9.30am – 3pm

A cycling event from Kakopetria to the Nicosia Mall, to participate in the Fun Day, organised by Θ.Ο.Ι. Φιλιάς Cycling Club, under the auspices of the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

Sunday 2 April, 2023 | 9:30am – 3pm

A running event from Dali to Latsia, organised by the Pericles Demetriou Runners’ Team.

Limassol

Sunday 2 April, 2023 | 10:30am

The British Bases Police, together with the West Limassol communities and the Municipality of Ipsonas, will organise a hike, starting from the SBA Bases Police Station and finishing at Timios Prodromos Square in Erimi. The hike is in memory of former Erimi community leader Panicos Hadjihambis.

Larnaca

Sunday April 9, 2023 | 10:30am

The British Bases Police, together with the communities of Ormidia, Xylotymbou and Dasaki Achnas, will organise a hike.

Sunday April 9, 2023 | 10:30am

A hike will take place from Ayios Mamas Square to Troullous village.

Famagusta

Sunday April 9, 2023 | 11:30am

Unveiling of the Christodoula Monument in Sotira Municipality

Paphos

Sunday April 9, 2023 | 10:30am

A hike to Polis Chrysochous will take place from Apostolos Andreas church, ending at Polis Chrysochous hospital. Polis Chrysochous Mayor Panayiotis Papachristofi will address participants.

For more information about the marches and events, visit: www.bankofcyprus.com/NaEisaiEkei

You can make a contribution to the Cyprus Cancer Society in the following ways:

Online donations can be made at www.anticancersociety.org.cy

Via an SMS to 7060: texting CAS 5 to contribute €5, CAS 3 to contribute €3, CAS 1 to contribute €1.

All actions are carried out to support, financially, the services of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the Conduct of Fundraising of 2014, and the relevant Fundraising Licence under Law No. 71/2022, of the Ministry of Interior, for the period 01/01-30/06/2023.