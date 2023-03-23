March 23, 2023

Bitcoin falls 4.5 per cent to $26,916

By Reuters News Service
Bitcoin dropped 4.5 per cent to $26,916 at 20:07 GMT on Wednesday, losing $1,276 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 7 per cent from the year’s high of $28,936 on March 22.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 4.67 per cent to $1,722.6 on Wednesday, losing $84.3 from its previous close.

