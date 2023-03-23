March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free buses on Saturday marking Earth Hour

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Nicosia bus

All public transport will be offered for free this Saturday as part of a campaign marking Earth Hour 2023.

According to the government press office, routes for all buses will follow the public holiday schedule and will be offered for free on March 25.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to encourage an environmental conscience in the public. It is jointly organised by the transport ministry and environmental commissioner.

Earth Hour is a global movement held every year, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, between 8:30 to 9:30pm on the last Saturday of March.

For more information on the routes and timetables, the public is urged to contact the bus companies directly.

Related Posts

Restaurant review: Mare E Monti, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Rain expected over the weekend

Staff Reporter

Customs seized thousands of tobacco products from north

Nikolaos Prakas

Rialto prepares eventful agenda for April

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

President presents proposal for EU involvement on Cyprus issue at council meetings

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign