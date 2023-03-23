March 23, 2023

Meth use up in Limassol, Larnaca

Cocaine use in Limassol has also risen

Larnaca and Limassol have recorded the highest methamphetamine use in Cyprus, according to a European wastewater analysis report on drug use that included over 100 cities.

Limassol also recorded an increase in cocaine use compared to the previous years.

The results of the report were published by the Cyprus Addiction Treatment Authority (AAEK).

This study relied on the wastewater epidemiology, which is based on chemicals used or consumed by the inhabitants of a community, such as pharmaceutical active compounds, drugs, pesticides or personal hygiene products, as well as viruses and pathogens circulating in the community that end up in the common urban wastewater network and in treatment plants serving the area.

The analysis report also included results from Nicosia, Paphos and the wider Ayia Napa-Paralimni area.

The results showed an increasing trend of cocaine use throughout Europe.

Cocaine use in Cyprus turned out to be lower than the European average. However, of all cities and regions studied, Limassol recorded a slight increase compared to last year.

The highest levels of cocaine use were observed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

As far as methamphetamine use is concerned, Larnaca and Limassol recorded a sharp increase compared to previous years, with the report adding that all Cypriot cities analysed rank high in the European ranking of the drug consumption level.

In contrast, MDMA and amphetamine use in Cyprus is among the lowest recorded in Europe. Cannabis use on the island was found to be very close to the European average.

Commenting on the report’s findings, AAEK president Christos Minas stressed the importance of such studies, “as they pave the way for the adoption of timely measures tackling the problem of illicit drug use both in Cyprus and in Europe.”

