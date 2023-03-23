March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Police warn of increase in online child harassment

File photo: Social media apps on phone

Police on Thursday warned of an uptick in online child harassment calling on parents to be more mindful of how their children use the internet.

A bulletin from police warned there was an increase of reports to police of people sending indecent material to children, as well as harassment against them as part of efforts to groom minors.

The internet is also giving them more opportunities to be anonymous and as such, police cautioned parents should be more guarded. It advised to contact police as soon as possible for her.

For more information and to file a report, the public is advised to contact the cybercrime unit www.cyberalert.cy

 

