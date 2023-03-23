March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

President presents proposal for EU involvement on Cyprus issue at council meetings

By Nikolaos Prakas034
Meeting with the president of the European Council Charles Michel

President Nikos Christodoulides will present his proposal for more EU involvement in the Cyprus problem talks during EU Council meetings on Thursday.

According to the agenda, the president will attend a working lunch with the 27 EU leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the situation in Ukraine and climate change.

Following the meeting, the leaders will discuss aid to Ukraine and strengthening the competitiveness of the EU, as well as energy issues.

Christodoulides will also attend a meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the morning, after which he will meet with party leader Manfred Weber and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

On Wednesday the president said that he was satisfied with the meetings he had with EU officials, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Parliament head Roberta Metsola, and Council President Charles Michel.

Christodoulides said that the way his proposal has been received so far by the three European officials leads to a certain optimism, adding that the effort will continue until the aim is achieved.

Asked what should be expected from the European Council, he said that there will be no reference in the conclusions as the process of drafting them has been ongoing for some time and the agenda is specific.

“I will make my briefing under the section to do with other matters, this is what I asked the European Council President, but what we would want to achieve is to take advantage of the timeframe until the Turkish elections so that this proposal can mature politically and be able to be implemented immediately after the elections in Turkey, if everything goes according to plan,” he said.

Christodoulides said that he wishes to point out that this enhanced role on the part of the EU is something that absolutely does not replace the UN role.

On Friday, the president is also set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

