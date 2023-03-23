March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public hospitals to receive three new surgical beds in May

By Katerina Nicolaou00
File photo

Public hospitals will be equipped with three new surgical beds within 60 days as the tender and procurement process have been completed.

In response to the news that the operating theatre at the Paphos General Hospital does not have a surgical bed after it broke, a spokesman for the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) told the Cyprus Mail that three beds will be in place in 60 days, one of which will be delivered to Paphos Hospital.

Asked about what is being done with patients who need immediate surgery and whether they are being sent to private clinics, the spokesman said that interim solutions are in place and that the issue will be solved soon.

