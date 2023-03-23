March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain expected over the weekend

By Staff Reporter0230
rainy
File photo

Rain and storms are expected over the next few days, the met office said on Thursday.

According to the met office, the rain on Thursday will last until Friday, when it is expected to move to the coastal areas.

Temperatures on Thursday inland and on the coast are expected to reach 20C, while in the mountains it is expected to rise to 11C.

In the evening, the temperature is expected to fall to 10C inland, 12 on the coast, and 5C on the mountains.

Rain is also expected over the weekend mostly in the east, in the mountains, and inland.

