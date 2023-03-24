March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Baby found dead at Limassol nursery

By Andria Kades00
An 11-month-old baby was found dead at a private nursery in Limassol on Friday.

Reports suggested the baby had been put to sleep and appeared to be fine but would not wake up in the afternoon after repeated attempts.

An ambulance was called to the scene but the child was declared dead upon arrival. Officers are investigating and an autopsy is set to be carried out to shed more light on the case.

