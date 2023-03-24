March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus seeks to strengthen defence cooperation with Greece

By Andria Kades00
Υπουργός Άμυνας Επίσημη Επίσκεψη στην Αθήνα

Cyprus is seeking to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Greece, particularly where defence policy issues are concerned, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Friday during his first official visit to Athens.

Giorgallas met with his Greek counterpart where he sought to highlight the “long-standing and unbreakable relations” between the two countries, which form the basis “of our close defence and military cooperation.”

The two ministers also discussed tripartite and quadripartite cooperations with France and Italy. “Our countries are attractive partners for defence cooperation and this is due to our political extroversion and confidence.”

Giorgallas said he had a “productive exchange of views” over the defence cooperation Cyprus and Greece have developed with the US. “Cyprus aims to deep its relations with the US, particularly after the arms embargo has been lifted and its upcoming entry to the State Partnership Program with the New Jersey national guard.”

