March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Doctor, 73 arrested for sexual harassment after 24-year-old trainee files report

By Andria Kades00
doctor 1228627 960 720
File photo

A 73-year-old doctor in Paphos was arrested on Friday after he was reported for sexually harassing a 24-year-old trainee.

Police spokesman and CID chief Michalis Nicolaou said the doctor works in a private clinic in Paphos. The 24-year-old doctor in training filed a report against him, citing sexual harassment.

The doctor is currently being detained while CID continues investigations. He is expected to appear before Paphos district court on Saturday.

Related Posts

‘Positive EU response’ to president’s Cyprus proposal

Andria Kades

Land registry website being gradually restored

Andria Kades

Cyprus seeks to strengthen defence cooperation with Greece

Andria Kades

Strike ongoing at Limassol insurance company

Andria Kades

Imposters pretending to be EAC employees scamming consumers

Nikolaos Prakas

Government will submit new CoLA proposal ‘once conditions allow’

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign