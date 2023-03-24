March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign Minister hails close cooperation with Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

By Jonathan Shkurko021
Õðïõñãüò Åîùôåñéêþí Êùíóôáíôßíïò Êüìðïò
Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Thursday held separate phone conversations with his counterparts from Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

On Twitter, he said he reiterated to Ukriane’s Dmytro Kuleba Cyprus’ principled position in respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

“Cyprus stands ready to support Ukraine’s peace formula,” he said. “Looking forward to an in person meeting soon.”

He then described his conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Bin Farhan “excellent” in a separate tweet.

“Deeply appreciative of the commitment of Saudi Arabia to deepen the strategic tracks of our close cooperation,” Kombos said.

Earlier in the day, Kombos called for a more institutionalised role for the EU on the Cyprus problem, which he said it could prove to be a catalyst for the talks.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, he highlighted that although the EU was always present in talks on a technocratic level, “there was an observed absence on the political level.”

As a result, although the EU had a positive contribution on the talks, it did not have the degree of impact that it could, Kombos stressed.

Related Posts

Cyprus News Digest: Cyprus still has a long way to go in ensuring safety in the workplace

Rosie Charalambous

Man dies in fatal road accident in Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Young Cypriots prioritise employers’ green credentials when job hunting

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bicommunal technical committees crucial for peace building

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society supports over 4,000 patients annually

Katerina Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign