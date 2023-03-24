March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Jail and fines for failure to take safety measures at construction site

By Nikolaos Prakas00
cyprus business now construction site

A subcontractor was sentenced to one year in jail with a three-year suspension on Friday, after Famagusta court ruled him responsible for the death of a worker at a construction site.

According to the announcement from the labour welfare department, the subcontractor did not provide the correct protection for employees working at a height. The worker had fallen 12 metres to his death. The court also found that he did not have accident insurance for his employees.

Along with the subcontractor, the court issued a fine of €2,000 to the contractor who hired him and sentenced him to eight months in prison for not ensuring that the subcontractor had taken the appropriate safety measures.

Related Posts

Suspect in woman’s fall released following second post-mortem (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Ayia Napa to host environmental documentary screening

Eleni Philippou

Group exhibition showcases exceptional Greek and international artists

Eleni Philippou

Christodoulides briefs EU leaders on proposed role in Cyprus talks

Gina Agapiou

Lawyer heads to ECHR after AG quashes prison director’s case

Nick Theodoulou

Kurds hold demo over Syria killings (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign