March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kurds hold demo over Syria killings

By Jonathan Shkurko00
kurds
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Kurdish people living in Cyprus staged a demonstration in front of the interior ministry on Friday condemning the killing of four Kurds in northwest Syria earlier this week.

Turkey-backed fighters of the Ahrar al-Sharqiya armed militia opened gunfire on a Kurdish family celebrating in Jindires on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding two others. They were celebrating Kurdish New Year, Newroz.

In Nicosia, demonstrators were mostly people from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, a de facto autonomous region that includes the regions of Afrin, Jazira, Euphrates and Raqqa.

Later on Friday, the group is also set to demonstrate in front of the EU office in the capital, before delivering a letter to the US embassy demanding action following the killings.

In the afternoon, representatives of the protesting Kurds will also meet with a United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus (Unficyp) spokesperson and a representative of the French embassy.

Meanwhile, the trial of Kurdish politician Kenan Ayaz was set to continue on Friday in Larnaca.

Ayaz, who has been living in Cyprus for 10 years as a political refugee, was arrested on March 15 at Larnaca airport on accusations of international terrorism stemming from Germany. He was about to board a flight.

Members of the Kurdish cultural organisation Theophilos staged a demonstration in the front of the justice ministry on Monday to protest his arrest and trial.

The organisation also released a statement, calling the arrest politically motivated.

“Should the court approve Ayaz’s extradition request to Germany, he will likely be sent from there to Turkey, where he is set to face a very long prison sentence,” the statement said.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Four deaths and over 1,000 new cases in last week

Gina Agapiou

Doubt thrown on murder charge as results of second autopsy on Aphrodite’s Rock death to be handed over today

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Exhibition: The day before the western wind

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus News Digest: Cyprus still has a long way to go in ensuring safety in the workplace

Rosie Charalambous

Foreign Minister hails close cooperation with Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign