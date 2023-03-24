March 24, 2023

Lidl Cyprus marks World Consumer Rights Day

On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, marked on March 15, Lidl Cyprus chose to raise public awareness on consumer rights issues. The company deemed the day as the ideal occasion to inform the wider public, given that transparency, quality, reliability and excellent service are timeless values at Lidl.

Over March 14-17, utilising Lidl Vantastic, Lidl Cyprus’ by now well-known mobile canteen visited a total of 15 Lidl stores in Larnaca, Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos districts.

At each stop, the public had the chance to learn their rights, and become aware of the relevant Consumer Protection Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, which enforces the law, enhances consumer safety, all while promoting the improvement of informing and educating both consumers and businesses.

At the same time, members of the public participated in various interactive events, through which Lidl Vantastic, in its own unique way, distributed gifts to everyone, reminding consumers of the best commercial practices followed by the supermarket chain.

For 13 years, Lidl Cyprus has consistently stood by its consumers, acting with responsibility towards their needs and offering them the best quality at a low price.

