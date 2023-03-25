Cyprus celebrates Greek independence day

Cyprus is celebrating Greek independence day on Saturday with a parade in Nicosia to be attended by President Nikos Christodoulides and church services in the morning.

According to the announcement from the presidency, the church service will be held at the Apostle Varnavas church in Nicosia, at 10am, which will be led by Archbishop Georgios, in the presence of Christodoulides, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, House Speaker Annita Demetriou, and Greek Ambassador Ioannis Papameletiou.

The official address will be read out by Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou.

At 11am, the president, ministers, and the house speaker and the Greek Ambassador will be on the platform outside the Greek embassy in Nicosia to watch the parade.

Veteran fighters, students, scouts, and various organisations will take part in the parade.

Meanwhile, in Limassol, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis will attend a church service at church of Ayia Napa, while in Larnaca, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Philippos Hadjizacharias will attend the church service at Panayia Faneromeni at 10am.

In Paphos, Chief of the president’s office Charalambos Charalambou will attend a church service at 10am, while in Paralimni, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades will attend the church service, and in Dherynia Energy Minister George Papanastasiou will attend the service, and in Ayia Napa Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis will attend service in Polis Chrysochou, and the permanent secretary of the interior ministry Costas Constantinou will attend in Latsia, and the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangelou in Evrychou.

As the civil defence announced, it will participate again this year, as every year, in the parades held in all cities for March 25.

They will participate with infantry divisions with members from all its specialties (search and rescue, communications, care, neighbourhood watch, and first aid).

Speaking at a Limassol lyceum earlier in the day, Education Minister Michaelidou said that this year Cyprus is also honoring with feelings of emotion and national pride the anniversary of Greek independence day, recalling that Cyprus was also present in this great uprising of the Greeks.

Among other things, she said that the national anniversary of March 25 is for all Greeks, a reminder of the debt owed to the heroes, while this glorious anniversary is particularly important for the Hellenism of Cyprus, which is still burdened by the wound of the occupation, after the Turkish invasion of 1974.

“Armed with the justice of our struggle and with respect for our national origins, we resist Turkey’s intransigence, provocation and expansionist plans. Guided by the 25th of March, we stand up and proudly as Greeks, we fight for the liberation of our special homeland and the rebirth of the land of Hellenism,” she added.