March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European footballSport

Lukaku hat-trick overshadows Ibra return

By Reuters News Service024
uefa euro 2024 qualifiers group f sweden v belgium
Romelu Lukaku's treble led Belgium to victory against Sweden in their Euro 2024 qualifier

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick as they claimed a 3-0 win over Sweden which overshadowed Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s much-anticipated return to international football in their opening Group F Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.

The win at the Friends Arena gave new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as his side seek to bounce back form a disappointing group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup but Janne Andersson’s Sweden posed little threat.

Dejan Kulusevski thought he had given the home side the lead in the 15th minute as he cut in from the right and drove a low shot through the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but Wout Faes was on hand to stop the ball crossing the line.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 35th, outjumping Hjalmar Ekdal to head home a cross from the left by Dodi Lukebakio, who had tormented the Sweden defence from the kickoff.

The Belgium striker then took advantage of more slack marking to double his side’s advantage early in the second half as Lukebakio picked him out again with a low cross which he turned in from close range.

The introduction of 41-year-old Ibrahimovic in the 73rd minute after a long absence due to injury prompted an ear-splitting roar from the crowd as the striker became the second oldest player to feature in a European Championship qualifier.

Ibra’s first touch of note came seven minutes later as he chested the ball down in the box but he lost his footing on the notoriously poor pitch at Sweden’s national arena and the chance was snuffed out.

Three minutes later Lukaku killed the game off as the home defence suffered another collective collapse, leaving him with another tap-in to complete his treble and an easy win for the visitors.

Related Posts

Piquet ordered to pay $950k for racist, homophobic comments against Hamilton

Reuters News Service

Positive vibes as France back on track after World Cup heartbreak

Reuters News Service

Mouflons in Malta for rugby clash

Reuters News Service

Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions

Reuters News Service

Bayern Munich sack coach Nagelsmann

Reuters News Service

Kane savours magic moment as he becomes England’s top scorer

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign