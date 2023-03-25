March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Polis pensioners determined to tackle issues facing them

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
pensioners

Pensioners union Ekysy on Saturday said that its members in the Polis Chrysochous district are determined to fight to resolve all the issues that they are currently facing.

According to an announcement by the union, referencing a meeting it held on March 24, pensioners in the Polis Chrysochous district demanded solutions to the many problems they are facing.

Aside from Polis Chrysochous, meetings were also held in Pomos Ayia Marina, Argaka and Prodromi.

Ekysy general secretary Costas Skarparis, who attended the meeting with Eleni Evripidou Hadjiantonas, informed the members of the organisation’s actions over the previous year, before providing assurances that the union will intensify its actions under the new government.

In addition, the announcement continues, Skarparis pledged that he would seek to have meetings with all relevant ministers as soon as possible, while he announced that a meeting with the deputy minister of labour and social insurance has already been set for April 6.

He also said he would promote the abolition of the 12 per cent penalty from pensions, the improvement of the legislation so that all male widowers are entitled to a widow’s pension, as well as the speeding up of the process of examining the applications of pensioners.

Moreover, he also said that the push for the operation of the 1450 call centre to serve the pensioners, and to deal with the problem of prohibitively expensive medicines through Gesy.

Finally, Skarparis also ensured the union’s members that he will also try to resolve the understaffing of the Polis Chrysochous hospital.

Related Posts

Child falls from second floor balcony

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus beaten 3-0 by Scotland in Euro qualifier

Reuters News Service

Campaign to promote Cyprus in France and Poland deemed successful

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Would-be tobacco smugglers jailed, fined

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus’ non-performing loans drop to 9.5 per cent of total loans in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of Cyprus detects and foils attempts at unauthorised transactions

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign