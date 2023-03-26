March 26, 2023

‘Innovative ways to address unprecedented challenges threatening national security are imperative’

It is imperative to find new and innovative ways to address “unprecedented challenges” that threaten our national security, Cyprus’ Defence Minister, Michalis Giorgallas, speaking at the start of the 5th Cassini Hackathon, that took place in Nicosia.

Giorgallas, in his speech, delivered by the Defence Ministry’s permanent secretary, Andreas Louca, noted that, today, “we are facing unprecedented challenges that threaten our national security, and it is imperative that we find new and innovative ways to address them”.

Hackathons, he said, have proven to be a powerful tool for fostering innovation, and expressed confidence that the event would “yield ground-breaking solutions that will help to address the complex challenges we face”.

The defence and security domain is a highly specialised field, and demands innovation, agility, and collaboration, the Minister stressed. “The world is constantly changing, and we must keep up with the latest technologies and methodologies to protect our citizens, our borders, and our interests”, he added.

He also said, that, in recent years, significant advancements in technology have been recorded, that have revolutionized the way we approach defence and security. “From drones to artificial intelligence, technology is playing an increasingly important role in protecting our countries”, he noted.

He also said that the solutions participants at the event create, have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of millions of people, but also, “keep Cyprus safe and secure, and to protect our values and way of life”.

