March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Nicosia village after attacking four people with knives

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police arrested a 63-year-old man in Korakou, Nicosia suspected of having wounded four people with a knife, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, the man was found at approximately 4:45pm on Saturday in the garden of a home holding four people hostage with two knives, he is suspected of having used to injure the individuals.

Police said that the man was arrested by officers, and the injured individuals were taken to the hospital in Kyperounda, where they were treated and released.

Police are continuing their investigations.

